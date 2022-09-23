Home flipping in Baton Rouge up 155% since last year, but down in second quarter

Fix-and-flip investors have been relatively busy in the Baton Rouge area compared to last year, as home flipping increased more than 155% year over year during the second quarter, a new report shows.

However, flipping was down about 16% compared to the first quarter of this year, which is in line with national trends and likely reflects a cooling housing market and the higher cost of financing.

A single-family home or condo “flip” is any arms-length transaction that occurred in the quarter where a previous arms-length transaction on the same property had occurred within the prior 12 months, as defined by the real estate data firm ATTOM.

Flips in the Baton Rouge area represented just over 5% of total sales, compared to about 8% nationally. The median local purchase price was $145,000 and median sale price was $217,450, for an average gross profit of $72,450 compared to the national average of $73,700.

