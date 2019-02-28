GOLFTEC moving from CitiPlace to Towne Center

Golf lesson and club fitting company GOLFTEC says it will move from its current CitiPlace Court location to a remodeled Jefferson Highway-facing facility at the Towne Center at Cedar Lodge.



The new facility is 2,650 square feet—some 25% larger than its current spot—and has four training bays for golf lessons.

Company officials say the expanded space will better showcase the business’ custom club fitting program, which identifies optimal golf equipment for each student based on thousands of options.

“It’s in a major shopping center that’s central to many current and potential students,” says Joe Assell, co-founder and CEO of GOLFTEC.

The 24-year-old company is the world’s largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, with more than 700 coaches teaching 9 million lessons across 200 corporately-owned and franchised training centers