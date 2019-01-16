Florida real estate investor buys Costco property for $1.25M, McDonalds planned for spot

A Florida real estate investment company has bought roughly an acre of land off Airline Highway, near Costco, for a new McDonald’s, according to sales documents.

Boos-MD Baton Rouge LLC, managed by Robert D. Boos, bought the 50,000-square-foot property from Costco Wholesale Corporation for $1.25 million. Boos is the chairman and CEO of Boos Development, which owns and leases properties across the south to national retailers such as CVS Pharmacy, Burger King, O’Reilly Auto Parts, McDonald’s and JP Morgan Chase.

Jonathan Fawer, with New Orleans-based Corporate Realty, represented the seller, while area broker Jonathan Walker, with Maestri-Murrell, represented the buyer.

The McDonald’s will replace the McDonald’s location on Coursey Boulevard, which will close once the new Airline Highway restaurant opens, Walker says.