Delaware company buys Oakbrook Apartments on Nicholson

A Delaware-based company bought the Oakbrook Apartments on Nicholson Drive for $34.7 million on Friday.

The buyer was Oakbrook St LLC, which was represented by Brian Nelson, manager of real estate investment company Versity Investments.

The seller was Georgia-based RISE Real Estate, a development, management and construction company. RISE also manages Nicholson Gateway, Cedar, Evangeline, Highland, Spruce and the Greenhouse Residence Halls on LSU campus.

The Oakbrook Apartments, located near Beau Chene Shopping Center, includes studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.