Council member sides with residents opposing Citiplace hotel proposal

The Metro Council member who represents the Citiplace area says a proposed hotel is not the best use for one of the planned development’s last undeveloped tracts.

Building the 93-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott near the intersection of Corporate Boulevard and Bocage Lake Drive would require changing the zoning of the 1.49-acre property, which currently calls for condominiums.

Council member Laurie Adams says the best use of the tract is for it to continue to serve as a transition area between the commercial elements of Citiplace and the adjacent Bocage Lake neighborhood.

“The residents in the area feel like it’s a broken promise to amend that [planned unit development] and have commercial directly abutting a residential neighborhood,” she says.

Both the Planning Commission, which is scheduled to take up the proposal Monday, and the Metro Council would have to approve the zoning change for the project to go forward. The Planning Commission deferred the project last month at Adams’ request.

The Planning Commission staff report states “the proposed request meets the minimum criteria for a Planned Unit Development, being consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, compatible with surrounding uses, and conforming to Unified Development Code requirements.” Some residents have expressed concerns that transient occupants of the hotel “looming over Bocage Lake” won’t be as concerned about the area’s quality of life as permanent residents would be.

Developer Sam Sayania was not immediately available for comment.