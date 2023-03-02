Construction on renamed Northridge neighborhood near Baker expected in Q3

Developer Jeff Vallee expects construction for the first phase of the 735-lot, 186-acre Northridge neighborhood near Baker to begin in the third quarter of this year, assuming regulators approve.

The first phase of the project near the intersection of Groom Road and La. 964, formerly known as Templeton Ridge, would consist of 215 low-density residential lots on about 48 acres paired with 16 acres of open space.

“It’s essentially the same project [as Templeton Ridge] with 30 fewer lots,” he says.

DSLD Homes would be the builder, Vallee says. He says the houses generally would be starter homes, and he hopes the prices will start below $300,000, though given recent fluctuations in materials and labor costs he didn’t want to commit to a number.

“It’s hard nowadays,” he says. “The builders are really struggling to get pricing where it needs to be.”

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has approved the larger concept plan. Phase one goes before the Planning Commission later this month and would not need additional council approval; planning staff say the proposal is consistent with the council-approved concept plan.