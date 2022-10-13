Commercial real estate sales volume hits $952M, an eight-year high 

This year to date has seen a volume of $952.7 million in commercial real estate sales completed through September, making it East Baton Rouge Parish’s most active market in eight years, according to the latest report from Elifin Realty.

For comparison, the volume was $632.6 million at the same point last year, meaning that the volume has risen at a growth rate of 50.6% year over year.

Multifamily property sales have already eclipsed year-end totals both in terms of the number of transactions (70) and volume ($462.6) dating back to 2015.

The hot market has been stoked by what had been low interest rates and the resulting buying power it gave investors, says Cole Brewton, associate for Elifin. Expect some cooling in the months ahead as rates have been steadily rising in recent months. Some of the recent activity surge may be tied to investors locking in deals before rates rise any further.

Retail has been the busiest sector with 95 sales so far this year, followed by the office sector with 90. Retail’s price per square foot is also at an eight-year high of $284.95, which is $81.39 higher than the 2021 average. Read the full report.