Commerce Building sells for $24.7M 

The Commerce Building on Laurel Street downtown was sold for $24.7 million last week to the family of late Baton Rouge auto dealer Price LeBlanc, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The building, which first opened 1950, was home to department stores and offices before being redeveloped in the 2010s by Key Real Estate. The building comprises 93 apartment units, three commercial spaces and a 4,000-square-foot rooftop space that has been discussed as a potential restaurant site over the years.

Commerce on Laurel LLC, made up of V. Price LeBlanc Jr., Clifton LeBlanc, Charles Bondy and Lori LeBlanc Anderson, purchased the building from Commerce Owner LLC, a company set up by Key Real Estate CEO T.J. Iarocci.

According to The Advocate, the LeBlanc family plans to maintain the building as is, but is considering marketing the rooftop space for a restaurant or turning it into additional apartments.