Capital Region homes becoming less affordable for typical buyer

Buying a home was less affordable for the average Capital Region consumer during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the recent past, which aligns with national trends, new data shows.

The average wage earner in Ascension or East Baton Rouge parish was likely still qualified to buy, though a typical prospective buyer in Livingston Parish might have a harder time, according to real estate data firm ATTOM. The growth of home prices has not outpaced wage growth in any of the Baton Rouge area’s three main housing markets.

ATTOM measures affordability for average wage earners by calculating the amount of income needed to meet major monthly home ownership expenses on a median-priced single-family home, assuming a 20% down payment and a 28% maximum front-end debt-to-income ratio. That number is compared to annualized average weekly wage data.

The firm’s “affordability index” dipped in all three parishes:

Ascension: Down 15% from the third quarter to the fourth and down 27% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

East Baton Rouge: Down 4% quarter to quarter and 21% year over year.

Livingston: Down 11% quarter to quarter and 26% for the year.

Median-priced single-family homes and condos are less affordable in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to historical averages in 99% of counties or parishes nationwide with enough data to analyze. Rising mortgage rates offset the benefits of rising wages and a recent decline in home values, though that could change in 2023 if wage growth continues while rates and home prices stabilize or decline, says Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM.