Here are the 5 most expensive homes on the Baton Rouge market

These homes—including one that seemingly is always on the market—could be yours.

Once again, the $14 million home on Highland Road, which has been back on the market for about two years now, tops the list of most expensive homes on the market in Baton Rouge.

The last time the home changed hands, in 2015, it sold for $6 million, topping the list of sales that year. The home was built in 2006 and when it was purchased in 2015, it had been on the market for about 2½ years. The original $18 million asking price had been lowered to $12 million, twice what it went for.

Also included on this year’s list is 4979 Highland Road, a residence that many Baton Rouge natives will recognize. The home is the oldest on the list and not far from LSU’s campus, in between LSU Avenue and Lee Drive. The home, which sits on about 6 acres, went on the market in May.

