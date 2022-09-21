Baton Rouge housing market remains strong for sellers

While homeowners around the country might be more inclined to rent rather than list their properties on the market right now due to a slowing housing market, that’s not the case in the Capital Region, says Carolyn Webber, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

“We don’t have the problem selling houses that San Francisco, New York and Chicago are having. Our market is very fortunate not to have tremendously overpriced houses like those bigger cities,” she explains.

This is borne out by the fact that the average number of days on the market was 21.6% lower in August 2022 compared with August 2021, despite the fact that the inventory of properties for sale increased 18.9%, according to GBRAR’s local market update.

That’s good news for local homeowners who might be scared off from listing their properties due to the slowing housing market, as reported by the Wall Street Journal (subscription).

Webber thinks that because many of the region’s home prices are below $300,000, the competition to buy remains more localized, staving off the skyrocketing bids that can result from out-of-state investors who are moving into many markets and pricing out some buyers.

Additionally, the prospect of future interest rate increases makes it a good time to think about selling, she says.

“If I had a crystal ball, I think right now is the best time to sell because we don’t know what [future] interest rates are going to be.”