Baton Rouge home sales up 36% over last September

Baton Rouge homes continued to sell at a rapid pace in September, beating last year’s figures by 36%—the fourth consecutive month of growth since the pandemic froze the market in the spring.

There were 1,220 deals closed last month in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the latest data from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. Through the first nine months of 2020, sales are up 8.4% over the same period last year.

Pending sales also increased by more than 30% in September.

New listings have begun to pick up, posting a nearly 3% increase last month after months of declines. Meanwhile, median sales prices continue to rise, suggesting an increasingly competitive market for buyers. The median sales price last month was $224,700, a 7% increase from last year’s $210,000 median.

Months supply of inventory continues to plummet, dropping more than 41% to three months, indicating that demand has increased relative to supply.

With stronger buyer activity in the market this year and the continued constrained supply of homes for sale, GBRAR expects multiple offers and quickly closed deals to remain a common occurrence in the Capital Region, keeping the housing market hot even as the weather is cooling.

“While mortgage rates remain near record lows, The Mortgage Bankers Association reports that lending standards are tightening, which makes it a bit more difficult for some buyers to qualify,” the report says. “At the same time, unemployment remains substantially higher than a year ago due to COVID-19. Despite all this, buyers are out in full force this fall, showing amazing resilience in the middle of a pandemic.”

