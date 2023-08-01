Baton Rouge average rental price growth below national average

The growth in Baton Rouge rental prices has begun to cool as average prices nationwide approach pre-pandemic levels.

Since June 2022, East Baton Rouge Parish’s average rent has increased just 1%, less than the national average. Nationally, rents rose 1.1% in the second quarter of this year, down from 2.8% in the first quarter, real estate data from CoStar group shows.

Between 2020 and 2022, the average rent in East Baton Rouge increased by 13.1%.

While rent increases have generally stabilized in most of the U.S., West Baton Rouge Parish has seen its average rental price drop. Since 2022, the parish’s average rent has decreased by 14.4%, the second largest drop in the nation behind only New York’s Chautauqua County with a 17.1% decrease.

The biggest reason for the slowdown in price increases across the U.S. is more housing hitting the market, The Washington Post reports.

This trend also comes as Americans settle into post-pandemic living and spending patterns, with demand for apartments plummeting in 2022.

