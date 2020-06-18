Apartments near Baton Rouge General moving forward

A construction permit has been granted for a new apartment complex development on Picardy Avenue, near Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

The complex, named Dawson Park, will consist of two, four-story multifamily residential buildings—one nearly 97,000 square feet and the other nearly 90,000 square feet—and is located within the boundaries of the Baton Rouge Health District. Crews began clearing the land last month.

The construction cost is estimated at more than $17.8 million.

Developing the property is STOA Group, a Hammond-based multifamily developer founded in 2017. A representative with the company was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline.