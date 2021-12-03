Apartment complex planned for West Parker Boulevard near LSU

Dallas-based Stuart I. Roosth Architect on Thursday filed permits for a new apartment complex at 300 West Parker Boulevard, near the intersection of West Parker and Gourrier Avenue, further expanding the number of apartments in the LSU area..

The first $14 million permit is for a 137,353-square-foot, six-level apartment complex. The second $9 million permit is for a 107,840-square-foot, six-level parking garage and leasing, fitness and study facility.

The contractor for the apartments, located near the LSU campus, is Texas-based MW Builders. The owner is Fountain Residential, which builds housing for universities across the country. This is Fountain Residential’s first project in Louisiana, according to its website.

Fountain Residential chose this location because LSU has been growing and there hasn’t been new supply in the market for some time, says Trevor Tollett, Fountain Residential executive vice president.

Abatement for the project began last week and demolition will begin Monday, says Alan Mullins, MW Builders superintendent. The project is scheduled to be finished around late spring 2023.