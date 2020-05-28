ALDI sets sights on Baton Rouge for new grocery store

German grocery chain ALDI is considering Baton Rouge for a new grocery store location.

The grocery chain bought approximately 11 acres on the east side of O’Neal Lane and Firewood Drive—next to Walmart—for $1.35 million in a deal filed Wednesday with the Clerk of Court’s office. The grocery’s board of directors approved the sale in late November, according to sales documents.

The deal is seemingly part of ALDI’s aggressive five-year expansion plan, which kicked off in 2017 with the goal of expanding to operate 2,500 stores by the end of 2022. The grocer does not currently operate any stores in Louisiana, but has made headlines across the state in the last two years.

Following the nationwide closure of Toys R Us stores in 2018, ALDI purchased a building last year in Slidell vacated by the toy retailer. The grocery chain has also submitted plans to planning departments in Jefferson and Lafayette parishes for stores in Marrero and Lafayette.

As of last year, the company operated nearly 2,000 stores nationwide. Industry experts say the company’s rate of expansion makes it the nation’s fastest-growing food retailer, with some 200 stores opening annually since 2017.

Between the growing presence of national chains and a fortified group of local grocers, the fight for market share has been heating up for years, according to a recent Business Report cover story. Within the past two years, three new stores opened in south Baton Rouge—Rouses at Arlington Marketplace, Matherne’s at Nicholson Gateway and Sprouts at Rouzan.