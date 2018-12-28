Adelia at Old Goodwood lots nearly sold out

Just six of the 47 lots at the Adelia at Old Goodwood development being built around the Old Goodwood Plantation are still available, says Mike Hogstrom, who’s been working on the project since 2015.

Seven lots were sold to homebuilders Bernhard Normand Construction earlier this week for $10 “and other good and valuable considerations,” according to sales documents. Hogstrom hopes to have the remaining lots sold and the landscaping of the development complete by the second quarter of 2019, which is also when he plans to begin the renovation of the nearly 160-year-old plantation home.

The first home in the 17-acre infill was completed in September, and Hogstrom says they should have 20 homes either complete or under construction by the end of 2019.