A snapshot of how the EBR commercial real estate market performed in April

Baton Rouge’s commercial real estate market cooled slightly in April, with overall sales volume declining modestly even as transaction activity continued to improve, according to the latest figures from Elifin.

Trailing 12-month sales volume totaled $1.187 billion at the end of April, down 1.36% from the prior month. Despite the decline in dollar volume, deal velocity increased 1.09%.

Looking at year-to-date figures, the market recorded $217 million in sales through April, up from $157 million earned through the first four months of 2025. Some 147 deals have closed through April, topping the 123 deals recorded during the same period last year.

Here is how each sector performed in April:

Multifamily

Property values declined 2.9% to an average of about $65,800 per unit, while trailing 12-month dollar volume slipped 0.47% to $375.6 million. Year-to-date sales volume totaled $48 million, ahead of last year’s pace of $38 million through the year’s first four months. Deal velocity increased 2.17%.

Industrial

The sector was among the market’s strongest performers in April. Dollar volume climbed 9.63% to $53.2 million, while average sale prices increased 4.68% to $63.97 per square foot. Deal velocity rose 3.41%. Industrial year-to-date sales reached approximately $26 million through April, ahead of the $17 million recorded during the same period last year and marking the sector’s strongest start to a year since Elifin began tracking the data in 2015.

Retail

Sales remained stable during April. Average sale prices declined 1.26% to $256.19 per square foot, while trailing 12-month dollar volume was essentially flat at $314.1 million. Deal velocity declined by less than 1%. Year-to-date sales volume reached $33 million through April, compared to $30 million during the same period in 2025.

Office

The office sector softened in April after showing signs of stabilization earlier this year. Property values declined 0.57% to $140.11 per square foot, while trailing 12-month dollar volume fell 5.22% to $126.2 million. Deal velocity also dipped 1.09%. Office year-to-date sales totaled about $21 million, compared to $29 million recorded in 2025. The sector has recorded 12 fewer transactions through April than in 2025.

Land

Land sales accounted for some of the market’s strongest gains. Sales volume rose 8.2% to $62.3 million, while average prices increased 10.22% to $8.03 per square foot. Deal velocity increased 1.27%. Year-to-date land sales reached $27 million through April, well ahead of the roughly $17 million recorded last year.