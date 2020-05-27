246-unit townhome development planned for The Grove

A development with 246 townhome lots is being planned within The Grove mixed-use development, near the intersection of The Grove and Mall of Louisiana boulevards in Baton Rouge.

In addition to the townhomes, the proposed 27-acre development—called “Dawson Bluff”—will feature open space, a common area and as many as 503 parking spaces, according to a recent permit filing, with an expected high overall residential density of 9.1 units per acre.

Behind the project is Richard Carmouche, who also developed The Settlement at Willow Grove, one of Baton Rouge’s first traditional neighborhood developments. However, unlike the million-plus-dollar homes available there, asking prices at Dawson Bluff are estimated to range from the upper $200,000s to around $450,000.

“There’s a lot of young people and older people who are going to compete for those houses. They pretty much want the same thing,” says Carmouche, who owns the property. “We’ve got a lot of medical employees in that area, so I think it’s appealing to retirees and young professionals who might work at the Ochsner Medical Complex or The Blake at The Grove (assisted living facility).”

Carmouche says he doesn’t plan to start marketing the townhomes for at least another three months, waiting for the infrastructure work to be handled first.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission is scheduled to review the proposal at its June 15 meeting. If everything runs smoothly, Carmouche expects to break ground on the project at the end of the year, with construction expected to take four years.