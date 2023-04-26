Louisianans might get to vote this fall on replenishing state pension funds 

Legislation moving through the Louisiana House would amend the state constitution to mandate higher payments with surplus funds to address unfunded pension liabilities.

House Bill 47, sponsored by state Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is a constitutional amendment that would increase the current provision requiring 10% of surplus funds to go to the unfunded accrued liability of the Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System and Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana.

Nelson told the House Appropriations Committee that the constitution mandates payments for initial liabilities only for the two systems that existed in 1988. His bill would increase the required payment to 25% of surplus funds, and expand the provision to the Louisiana School Employees’ Retirement System and Louisiana State Police Retirement System as well as more recent liabilities for LASERS and TRSL.

“This would update the requirement so that even when [the pre-1988 unfunded accrued liability] is paid off, which is supposed to happen in 2029, we continue to allocate money to pay off that UAL debt,” Nelson says.

Nelson sponsored a similar bill last session that initially called for 50% of the surplus to go toward the UAL, which was later amended to 25%. The legislation cleared the House but languished in the Senate. Read the full story from The Center Square.