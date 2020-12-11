‘LaPolitics’: Attorney general notched a few election wins

The political apparatus of Attorney General Jeff Landry scored a few points in the Acadiana region during the primary and runoff by helping to elect both a district judge and a district attorney in upset elections.

Roger Hamilton Jr., a former Republican who is now an Independent, overcame Democrat Alicia Butler for a seat on the 16th Judicial District bench, winning 58% to 42%. Locally it was a hot race with nasty direct mail, text messages without disclaimers, ink from editorial writers and television coverage.

A Texas firm with connections to President-elect Joe Biden handled the Butler campaign, while Brent Littlefield consulted for Hamilton. Littlefield also serves as a consultant to Landry, who endorsed Hamilton in this majority-minority district. Cajun PAC II, Landry’s leadership PAC, helped bankroll the Hamilton campaign as well. The district covers Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

Another beneficiary of the leadership PAC this year was Chad Pitre, who notched his own upset victory in the primary by taking down incumbent St. Landry District Attorney Charles Cravins. Pitre campaigned on his affiliation with Landry and bested Cravins 52% to 48%.

New job: Louisiana native Liz Craddock, the first woman to serve as majority staff director of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has joined Jones Walker as special counsel and a member of the government relations team. She was most recently the vice president of government and industry affairs at the International Association of Drilling Contractors.

They said it: “It’s lonely at the top.”—New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, after the failure of three tax proposals, on WWL-TV.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.