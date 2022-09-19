Landry, GOP leaders, target ‘woke’ investment policies 

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is among a number of Republican state officials aiming to change how state retirement plans are managed.

Landry, along with attorneys general in Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska and Ohio, is targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short.

Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism,“ the GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making money. However, some experts on this investment criteria say that it’s the other way around, and that Republicans are losing money for their constituents by unnecessarily narrowing the options of the financial institutions the state does business with.

Nineteen Republican state attorneys general wrote a letter to BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, which manages $10 trillion, according to Insider, in August. The letter accuses BlackRock of making decisions based on its alleged political agenda rather than the welfare of state pensions.

In its response, BlackRock called the attorneys general statements inaccurate and wrote “we are disturbed by the emerging trend of political initiatives that sacrifice pension plans’ access to high-quality investments, and thereby jeopardize pensioners’ financial returns.”

