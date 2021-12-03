Senate committee to hear excessive force allegations against State Police

A special state Senate committee, led by Baton Rouge Republican Franklin Foil, will meet Monday to review oversight of excessive force incidents and develop new proposals for reforms within the Louisiana State Police.

The Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight was created in October in response to requests from senators concerned over several high-profile incidents of troopers using excessive force within the last few years. The committee comprises seven state senators—four Republicans and three Democrats—with Foil as chairman and Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, as vice chairman.

In a phone call Wednesday, Foil says he intends to focus the discussion on policies and training regarding use of force. The committee plans to hear from State Police brass, advocates, members of the public and anyone else with an interest in the subject.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.