YMCA looking to get back to its roots with more mixed-use development

Up until the 1940s, YMCA owned more rooms than the leading hotel chains, and the first Baton Rouge Y downtown was residential, says Christian Engle, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Capital Area.

So the decision to build 100 apartments along with the replacement for the 60-year-old A.C. Lewis location on South Foster Drive represents a return to the organization’s roots in Louisiana, he says. The project is set to break ground next month, with the new Y location potentially operating by September or October of next year.

“We’ve always been in housing,” Engle told the Baton Rouge Press Club today.

He says YMCA is considering similar projects in the future, although a location has not been identified. Engle says the organization owns about 60 acres across its local facilities, so the opportunities are there.

The South Foster site will have 51 Class A apartments reserved for residents earning no more than 80% of the area’s median income, with the rest to be leased at market rate. Young professionals are the primary target market, he adds.

YMCA opened four facilities today to East Baton Rouge Parish children who are not in school because of today’s sickout by bus drivers and cafeteria workers. The program may be extended if necessary, Engle says. The goal is to ensure that parents who expected their kids to be in school today can still get to work.