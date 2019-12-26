Year in review: Local retailers find their way into the digital space

Over the past 12 months, local retailers have forged a digital presence for themselves as part of a nationwide industry push toward going “phygital,” or having a strong physical and digital game.

The greater focus toward digital is exemplified, in part, by eBay’s Retail Revival Program, which launched in Baton Rouge in May and has since attracted 65 participants who say they want to expand their operations, utilize insider resources and compete in a new marketplace.

Retailers have also used Instagram to boost their marketing and are using more creative tactics to drive online sales (nano-influencers, anyone?).

With these ongoing trends comes a gradual compression of square footage as big-box stores continue to downsize.

Physical retail space has become more experience-centric, evidenced by the slate of entertainment venues that opened their doors in Baton Rouge this year, including Red Stick Social, TopGolf and Main Event Entertainment.

Among other local retail trends that emerged in 2019:

• Pop-up stores are increasingly common, especially during the bustling holiday season.

• The Baton Rouge area is now home to more than 15 mom-and-pop vape shops—the fastest-growing retail segment of the past decade.

• Local grocery stores are specializing to compete in a crowded market