Willow Grove begins final phases of retail and single-family lot development

Developer Richard Carmouche has started selling the last 21 residential lots in the Settlement at Willow Grove, one of Baton Rouge’s earliest traditional Neighborhood Developments.

The lots are located at the front of the subdivision, off Oakdale Drive, with roughly half already sold to a mix of homebuilders and future residents. The lots range in price from $160,000 to $240,000 and will be ready for construction in about 60 days, Carmouche says.

Meanwhile, work is continuing at The Village of Willow Grove, the commercial component of the development. The three-story building, placed perpendicular to the existing retail buildings, will feature 12 condos on the second and third floors, with the ground floor dedicated to retail space. Carmouche says it will be the last retail building at The Village.

Eight of the condos will be one-bedroom units, while the last four will be two-bedroom units. The price points for those units will range from $228,500 for a one-bedroom up to $405,000 for a two-bedroom unit.

As for the 7,000 square feet of first-floor retail space, Carmouche says two tenants have been identified but final lease contracts have yet to be executed. A coffee shop will take up a corner space and another tenant will open a home goods gift shop. Though declining to name the tenants, Carmouche says both are locally-based.

That building is set to be completed in early February, and he expects the businesses to open shortly thereafter.

Two more buildings offering condo units are planned for the development, though they haven’t yet been designed. One will face Willow Grove Boulevard while the other will face Cotton Lane, offering a total of 40 condo units.

“I wish I had twice as much land,” Carmouche says. “It’s been very much a success. It’s hard to replicate this location.