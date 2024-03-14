Why the usual workarounds for high borrowing rates isn’t working

Homebuyers nationwide are going to have to settle for a 7% mortgage, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The cost of a home loan has soared in recent years, in part thanks to a series of rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.88% last week, the mortgage giant Freddie Mac said. It rose to as high as 7.79% last fall.

With rates this high, The Wall Street Journal reports, buyers are running through the full playbook of ways to shave a bit off the cost of borrowing money. These include paying the lender more upfront or choosing an adjustable-rate loan.

But these popular strategies are no longer doing buyers much good.

The Wall Street Journal examines common high-rate workarounds and where they are falling short, including buying the rate, adjustable-rate mortgages, mortgage assumptions and more.

conditions. But this option no longer provides much savings.