Who will run Louisiana’s prisons?

Jeff Landry says fighting crime will be a top priority for his incoming administration, but on the day he was sworn in as governor, he still had not announced who will run the state’s largest public safety agency, reports Louisiana Illuminator.

The new governor has yet to pick a secretary to run the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Whoever is tapped for the position will head Louisiana’s sprawling prison system and manage the state’s probation and parole operations. The position also oversees Louisiana State Police, although the tasks have largely been clerical in nature.

Louisiana sheriffs, who run the state’s local jails, have been pushing Landry to keep the current secretary, James “Jimmy” LeBlanc. He’s held the position for the past 16 years.

Landry’s team did not respond to a question Friday about whether LeBlanc would be retained.

Having worked in the prison system for 50 years, LeBlanc expressed an interest in staying on at least until the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women facility opens in 2025, according to people who work closely with him.

The prison system alone has more than 2,000 employees, and the agency has an annual budget of over $1 billion. By any measure, it is one of the largest and most complex departments in all of state government.

But unlike many state agencies, turnover in prison system leadership is rare. There have been just two corrections secretaries over the past 30 years and five governors’ terms.

