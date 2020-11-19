White Light Night is still on, though with new restrictions 

It’s that time of the year: White Light Night is here. Mid City’s annual art hop is continuing on this Friday evening, though with new restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

After months of debate and observing other community events, Mid City Merchants decided to host a smaller and COVID-19-conscious White Light Night experience.

Vendors with MidCity Makers Market will be set up all over Electric Depot grounds. Other businesses and artists along Government Street, Jefferson Highway and throughout Mid City will also participate.

This White Light Night will look a lot different from previous years, though. Businesses will monitor capacity and social distancing. Instead of offering shuttle services up and down Government Street like in the past, attendees are encouraged to walk, ride their bikes (or rent Gotcha bikes), or use ride-sharing services. Masks are required at all locations, and there will be sanitization stations at participating businesses.

“This is an opportunity for people to buy art and handmade goods created by people who have been affected by the economy,” says Justin Lemoine, Mid City Merchants board president and MidCity Makers Market co-founder. “It’s a way to discover small businesses you may not have heard of before.”

Read the full story from 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.