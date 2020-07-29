White House, Congress make little progress on COVID-19 relief bill 

Top White House officials and congressional Republicans and Democrats tried to narrow stark differences over coronavirus aid today, with no guarantees they can craft a compromise before some unemployment benefits expire, Reuters reports.

President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry, and his top aides said they were considering short-term extensions of supplemental unemployment benefits and protections against evictions to help Americans affected by a pandemic that has killed 150,000 people in the U.S. and thrown tens of millions out of work.

The two parties remained far apart in Congress, with Senate Republican leaders on Monday rolling out a $1 trillion package of proposals that some in their own party have criticized as too expensive. Democrats rejected the new proposal as inadequate compared with the $3 trillion plan the House passed in May.

The supplemental unemployment benefit expires Friday. The moratorium on evictions ended July 24.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he and the president had discussed a short-term extension of the unemployment insurance and protections against evictions, to provide breathing room for negotiations on broader points.

The amount of support for a short-term benefit extension is unclear because most Senate Republicans adamantly oppose the $600 unemployment insurance supplement and may not support even a short-term extension. Read the full story.