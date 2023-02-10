Where Gov. Edwards stands on LSU court naming controversy 

Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women’s coach Sue Gunter’s name to join former men’s coach Dale Brown’s on the court’s name.

“I think the court is big enough for both names,” Edwards told USA Today Network in Lake Charles after a news conference celebrating a $150 million grant for a new Interstate 10 bridge.

The LSU Board of Supervisors will vote today on whether to honor Gunter along with Brown.

The board voted to name the Pete Maravich Assembly Center court after Dale Brown, the winningest coach in LSU men’s basketball history, by a vote of 12-3 in September 2021.

However, there are allegations that the school’s traditional naming process was not followed, and a few members of LSU’s board have pushed to add Gunter’s name to the court, going so far as to reach out to Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask for his opinion on the issue.

Brown reached the Final Four with LSU in 1981 and 1986, winning 448 games in 25 years with the Tigers. Gunter won 442 games in 22 years at LSU and led the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament 14 times. LSU has a statue of Gunter inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Read the full story.