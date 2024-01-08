What are Jeff Landry’s priorities as governor?

Restoring the focus on education, addressing violent crime, vetting science in policy decisions, supporting small businesses and reforming health care will be Gov. Jeff Landry’s top priorities over the next four years, reports The Center Square.

During his inauguration Sunday as Louisiana’s 57th governor, Landry laid out the focus for his first term, with Republicans holding all statewide offices and supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

“The people sent us here to repair and reform their government and to unleash innovation and production so their future and the future of their children are made better,” he said. “They demand leadership that will place the greater good of this state above personal agendas, delusional entitlements and special interests.”

That includes an education system “that reflects those wholesome principles, not an indoctrination behind their mother’s back,” Landry said to a roaring applause. “I believe the most important voice in a child’s education should be that of their parents.”

Landry called on leaders to “commit ourselves to the crisis that is evolving in some of our schools and restore the peace of mind that our parents enjoyed when they sent us to school.”

