Wampold buys key parcel along Nicholson Drive for Harveston plans

Mike Wampold has acquired a 14-acre parcel along Nicholson Drive, near Bluebonnet Boulevard, for $1.3 million.

According to sales documents filed Tuesday, Wampold acquired the property from Jo Ann Savoie Wheat, Jane Savoie Kimball and Hazel Gianelloni Living Trust.

The developer says the parcel was a key acquisition because it fronts on Nicholson Dive and is therefore important to the development of Harveston, the 1,400-acre traditional neighborhood development he has been developing with partner John Fetzer since 2012.

In addition to the property he’s owned in the area for many years, in May Wampold bought an additional 276-acre tract south of Bluebonnet, which surrounds the 14-acre tract purchased this week.

Construction has started on the second phase of the development, The Lakes at Harveston. Those plans call for 1,000 home sites on 350 acres bordering University Club. Those homes will be priced in the low $400,000 to mid $500,000 range.

The Preserve at Harveston, the first phase of the TND, comprises 320 homes and is almost “completely sold out,” says Wampold.

Ultimately, Wampold imagines six phases for the TND, including mixed-use and commercial components, to be developed over the next eight years.

“This is certainly a future growth area,” Wampold says. “Highway 30-Nicholson will be a future major corridor, connecting I-10 at Gonzales and downtown Baton Rouge, going through Geismar, Gonzales, St. Gabriel and even LSU. We consider this to be a hub.”