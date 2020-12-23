Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been transferred to the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport to continue treatment for COVID-19, his spokesman told USA Today. Letlow, 40, was being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. He is in stable condition.

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,976 new COVID-19 cases today and 68 additional deaths.

• The rise of remote workers during the pandemic has led to a showdown in the U.S. Supreme Court over which state gets to tax their income. More than a dozen states submitted legal briefs this week to weigh in on a petition that New Hampshire filed with the court in October to stop Massachusetts from taxing residents working remotely. The case hasn’t yet been scheduled for a private conference among Supreme Court justices, who will decide whether they will grant it a hearing, The Wall Street Journal reports.

