Virus roundup …
- The state’s nursing home residents are next in line for COVID-19 vaccines soon after Christmas, with Moderna vaccines slated for nursing home residents no later than the week of Dec. 28, reports The News Star.
- Health care workers at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center were the first Acadiana recipients of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon, reports KATC.
- California is ordering thousands of body bags as it undergoes “perhaps the most intense and urgent moment since the beginning of this pandemic,” reports the Washington Post, and states across the country continue to grapple with a high level of hospitalizations.
Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating.