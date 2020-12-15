Virus roundup … 

• The state reported 2,617 new COVID-19 cases today and 50 additional deaths from the virus. There are 1,597 patients currently hospitalized with the virus in Louisiana.

• The Food and Drug Administration said today that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. was “highly effective,” setting the stage for an emergency authorization later this week that would add a second vaccine to the arsenal against the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• Louisiana’s education superintendent has asked Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health leaders to prioritize childcare workers and school teachers, staff and bus drivers when divvying up future vaccine shipments, arguing that employees at Louisiana’s daycare centers, pre-K programs and K-12 schools are frontline workers.

• The first home test for COVID-19 that doesn’t require a prescription will soon be on U.S. store shelves. U.S. regulators today authorized the rapid coronavirus test, which can be done entirely at home.

