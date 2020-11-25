Virus roundup …

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 1,234 new COVID-19 cases. There were 27 additional deaths reported and hospitalizations from the virus have risen to 1,077, with 116 patients needing ventilators.

• Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first time since May and hospitalizations reached a record 87,000 on Tuesday as the country recorded 2.3 million new infections in the past two weeks alone, Reuters reports.

• The FDA today authorized one of the first COVID-19 tests that measures the amount of neutralizing antibodies produced by the body’s immune system after exposure to the virus—a “new generation” of coronavirus test that is designed to tell how well someone is protected against infection, CNBC reports.

