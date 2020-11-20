Virus roundup …

• Gov. John Bel Edwards, prompted by rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, took to social media to urge Louisianans to implement all recommended COVID-19 safety precautions while celebrating fall and winter holidays.

• The coronavirus surge is taking an increasingly dire toll across the U.S. a week before the Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. is now averaging more than 1,300 COVID-19 deaths per day—the highest since the calamitous spring in New York City.

• New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said today she’d be open to rescheduling Mardi Gras parades for later in the year, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Anyone flying to Hawaii will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test result prior to their departure for the state, with the new rule going into effect two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. David Ige announced Thursday.

