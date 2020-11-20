Virus roundup … 

• Pfizer said this morning it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic.

• Gen. Gustave Perna of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program says about 40 million doses could be ready for distribution in the U.S. quickly if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use. He told ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday that states would decide, with guidance from the FDA and the CDC, who will first get the vaccine.

• People who have contracted the coronavirus are “highly unlikely” to contract the disease again for at least six months, according to a new Oxford study.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.