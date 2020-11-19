Virus roundup … 

• The state health department today reported 2,073 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 6,199. Hospitalizations also rose to 929. WBRZ-TV has the full breakdown.

• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has agreed to resume negotiations with Democrats over a potential new COVID-19 relief bill as cases continue to surge around the country, says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to CNBC.

• U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, reaching record lows for the 13th time this year amid fresh signs of weakness in the pandemic-ravaged economy. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan declined to 2.72% from 2.84% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.66% a year ago.

• Tyson Foods suspended top officials at its largest pork plant on Thursday and launched an investigation into allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

