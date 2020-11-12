Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 2,173 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days, bringing the statewide total to 191,889 cases since March.

• Federal health officials have reached an agreement with pharmacies across the U.S. to distribute free coronavirus vaccines after they are approved and become available to the public. Today’s agreement with major chain drug stores, grocery market pharmacies and other chains and networks covers about 3 in 5 pharmacies in all 50 states and U.S. territories such as Puerto Rico. Read the full story.

• Daily new cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in the U.S., setting fresh records. More than 143,000 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, according to newly revised data from Johns Hopkins University.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.