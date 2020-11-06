Virus roundup …  

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 855 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 186,695 since March. There were 21 additional deaths for a total of 5,787.

• As COVID-19 cases soar, the number of hospitalized Americans is also climbing, and experts warn that could lead to a rise in deaths. The U.S. has more than 53,000 coronavirus patients, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project. An ensemble forecast by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects another 31,000 people could lose their lives over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

• More than half of adults who worked remotely during the pandemic are unaware that they could face tax consequences because they didn’t update their tax withholding to reflect their new location, a study by the American Institute of CPAs found.

