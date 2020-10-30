Virus roundup … 

• The state health department today reported 434 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 182,270 cases since March. There were 11 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,705.

• The top policymakers in Washington sent mixed signals Friday about how quickly Congress could pass a new coronavirus stimulus package after the 2020 election, CNBC reports. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who have not agreed on much related to the virus response in recent months, differed again today when asked about when a relief package could pass. The Kentucky Republican told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he expects to handle relief “right at the beginning of the year,” with legislation “targeted particularly at small businesses that are struggling and hospitals that are now dealing with a second wave of the coronavirus.”

• For the second time, a study testing an experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 has been paused to investigate a possible safety issue in hospitalized patients. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said today that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients—those who need intense oxygen treatment or breathing machines—because of a potential safety problem and unfavorable balance of risks and benefits. The study can continue to test the two-antibody drug combo in hospitalized patients who need little or no extra oxygen, the monitors said. Other studies in mild or moderately ill people also are continuing.

