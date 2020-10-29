Virus roundup … 

• By several measures, the coronavirus mortality rate has fallen over the course of the pandemic—even for those at the highest risk of death. People who are diagnosed today appear to have better odds of surviving the disease compared to the first wave of patients, according to Vox. However, medical experts continue to urge caution because even with the advances in treatment, there’s still a tipping point at which the mortality rate could spike—when there are far more patients than hospital beds, staff and ventilators.

• Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday pressed the White House for a response to the Democrats’ latest offer on emergency coronavirus relief, warning that Washington’s failure to act quickly on another round of disaster aid will only heighten the health and economic fallout as the pandemic surges around the country, according to The Hill. The letter arrives just five days before Election Day, with both parties seeking to blame the other for the stalemate.

• A variant of the coronavirus that is believed to have originated in Spain has spread across Europe and now accounts for most of the new cases reported in several countries in the region, according to the findings of a new study, CNBC reports.

