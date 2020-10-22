Virus roundup …  

• The state health department reported 775 new COVID-19 cases today and nine additional deaths.

• Although studies continue to show that the novel coronavirus can be detected on contaminated objects after days or weeks, a consensus has emerged among scientists that the virus is rarely transmitted through contact with tainted surfaces.

• At a time when the thought of holiday crowds might be more frightening than festive, Target is introducing a new safety measure: reservations. Retailers have adopted a range of protocols to minimize crowds, long lines and repeat shopping trips during the pandemic. Most large retailers offer curbside pickup and contactless checkout to accommodate social distancing, and many have scrapped such Black Friday traditions as Thanksgiving Day openings and “doorbuster” deals to fill their stores. But shopping by appointment is uncommon among retailers. Read the full story from The Washington Post.

• Advances in “bacon technology” have led to Hormel’s creation of the Breathable Bacon mask, which allows the wearer to smell bacon, according to WBRZ-TV.

• Macy’s says Santa Claus won’t greet kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago.

