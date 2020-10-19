Virus roundup … 

• The state health department reported 202 new COVID-19 cases today, and 16 more deaths. Additionally, hospitalizations and ventilator use has gone up, with 553 people hospitalized due to the virus and 64 people using ventilators.

• In a Sunday night interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was “absolutely not” surprised President Donald Trump contracted an infection after attending what he described as a “superspreader event” in the Rose Garden on Sept. 26, USA Today reports. He also said the White House has blocked him from speaking to the media on a number of occasions.

• CVS wants to immediately hire 15,000 employees to prepare for an expected rise in COVID-19 and flu cases this fall and winter, and more than 10,000 of those will be full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians who can help dispense medications and administer COVID-19 tests, The expanding staffing could also help CVS prepare for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, if federal officials allow pharmacy technicians to administer it, according to CNBC.

