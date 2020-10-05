Virus roundup … 

• LSU is going to start selling alcohol during football games again. LSU Athletics announced today it will open more of its concession stands at Tiger Stadium and resume selling alcohol during games. Additionally, fans will no longer be required to undergo a wellness check upon entering the stadium. See the new game day guidelines here.

• In addition to LSU games, lcohol may now be served at all sporting events in parishes that qualify and have opted in to open bars, beginning this weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today.

• U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that tiny particles that linger in the air can spread the coronavirus, revising its guidelines on the matter just a few weeks after the health agency had acknowledged a role for the particles and then abruptly removed it. The guidelines about how the coronavirus spreads were initially updated last month to acknowledge the role played by tiny aerosol particles in spreading the virus, but the agency removed the changes only days later, saying a draft version of the proposed changes had been posted in error. In its latest revisions to the guidelines today, the CDC acknowledged that tiny airborne particles can spread the virus, though the latest wording says they aren’t the main way the virus spreads. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

• Roughly one in 10 people around the world may have been infected with the coronavirus so far, the World Health Organization said this morning.

