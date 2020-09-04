Virus roundup …

• Louisiana health officials today reported 828 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths from the virus. Hospitalizations fell to 808 statewide, and ventilator use dropped to 96, WBRZ-TV reports. There have been seven deaths in Baton Rouge since Monday.

• LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine told the House Education Committee he will make a recommendation to the LHSAA executive committee to start playing football games on Oct. 8. An executive committee vote during next Wednesday’s meeting will decide the fate of the season, the News Star has the full story.

• U.S. deaths from the coronavirus will reach 410,000 by the end of the year, more than double the current death toll, and deaths could soar to 3,000 per day in December, the University of Washington’s health institute forecast today, Reuters reports. The institute made waves earlier this year with its aggressive forecasts, but deaths have surpassed some of the institute’s dire predictions.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.