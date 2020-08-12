Virus roundup …  

• Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that more than 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Louisiana.

• Thousands of commercial mortgage borrowers have been struggling to meet payments on their loans amid the coronavirus pandemic. But aggressive lending practices that overstated borrowers’ ability to repay may also have contributed to the problem, according to The Wall Street Journal.

• A Baton Rouge teenager was attacked while trying to enforce social distancing policies at the Chili’s where she worked. Kelsy Wallace, 17, told WBRZ-TV that the attack happened Sunday after she refused to seat a large group of about 13 people at a single table, which is against the company’s COVID-19 policies.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.