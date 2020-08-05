Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued a trend of modest decreases today, while the state reported 41 more deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 16 fewer hospitalizations for a total of 1,471, while the number of patients on ventilators fell by 17, to 223, The News Star reports.

• U.S. testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get a test and days or weeks to find out the results. An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states.

• Louisiana paid out $554.1 million in food benefits from March through June, up almost 40% from the same four months last year, the state Department of Children and Family Services says.

• The NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed suit against the state of Louisiana on Monday, accusing state officials of a “failure to ensure all eligible voters can vote safely in the upcoming elections amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Louisiana Illuminator reports.

