Virus roundup … 

By
-

Louisiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued a trend of modest decreases today, while the state reported 41 more deaths. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 16 fewer hospitalizations for a total of 1,471, while the number of patients on ventilators fell by 17, to 223, The News Star reports.

U.S. testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get a test and days or weeks to find out the results. An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states.

Louisiana paid out $554.1 million in food benefits from March through June, up almost 40% from the same four months last year, the state Department of Children and Family Services says.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund filed suit against the state of Louisiana on Monday, accusing state officials of a “failure to ensure all eligible voters can vote safely in the upcoming elections amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Louisiana Illuminator reports. 

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening. 

View Comments